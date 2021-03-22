Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Desktop You Tube Intro - Original - Poster image

Desktop You Tube Intro

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Flat design
YouTube
Minimal
Promo
822exports
rating
Kick off your channel with a crisp desktop-style opener. This flat-design template features bold UI windows, a clickable pointer, pixelated-to-clear media reveals, and a typed address bar for your URL. Showcase your logo, highlight visuals in pop-up frames, and finish with strong calls-to-action. Easily edit text, swap media, and fine-tune colors to fit your brand. Perfect for YouTube intros, quick promos, and channel branding videos that look modern, minimal, and energetic.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us