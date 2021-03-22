Desktop You Tube Intro

Kick off your channel with a crisp desktop-style opener. This flat-design template features bold UI windows, a clickable pointer, pixelated-to-clear media reveals, and a typed address bar for your URL. Showcase your logo, highlight visuals in pop-up frames, and finish with strong calls-to-action. Easily edit text, swap media, and fine-tune colors to fit your brand. Perfect for YouTube intros, quick promos, and channel branding videos that look modern, minimal, and energetic.