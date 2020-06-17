Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Action Game Transition - Original - Poster image

Action Game Transition

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Digital
Outro
Sliding panel
2.9Kexports
rating
Action Game Transition delivers an energetic logo reveal built from sliding geometric panels, diagonal stripes, and subtle HUD details. Use it as a sharp intro or slick outro to brand videos, streams, or promos. Drop in your logo, edit the tagline and side title, and fine-tune the color scheme and fonts to match your identity. Clean, minimal, and highly legible design keeps your mark in focus while motion stays punchy and modern. Perfect for tech-forward brands seeking a dynamic, professional logo animation with seamless transitions and a crisp digital vibe.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us