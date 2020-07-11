Family Moments

Turn your photos into a cozy, pastel scrapbook slideshow. This template blends paper textures, brush stroke highlights, and vintage film grain to create an authentic photo album feel. Smooth slide-ins, gentle camera drift, and staggered reveals keep your story flowing. Add images and captions across multiple scenes to highlight milestones, travel, or everyday memories. The design’s torn paper edges, collage layouts, and soft colors make it warm and inviting while remaining clean and modern. Perfect for sharing moments on social or as a keepsake video. Personalize colors, text, and pacing to match your style.