Online Yoga Slideshow Promo

Showcase your online yoga or meditation classes with a calm, minimal promo. This elegant slideshow blends smooth slide-ins, a subtle floral backdrop, and bold titles to highlight benefits, schedules, pricing, and calls-to-action. Drop in your photos or clips, update headlines, add your website and logo, and match brand colors in seconds. The structured two-column layout and clean typography keep your message clear and inviting for wellness audiences. Perfect for studios, instructors, and course launches across web and social.