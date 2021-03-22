Online Yoga Slideshow Promo
00:25 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 22 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
1.9Kexports
Showcase your online yoga or meditation classes with a calm, minimal promo. This elegant slideshow blends smooth slide-ins, a subtle floral backdrop, and bold titles to highlight benefits, schedules, pricing, and calls-to-action. Drop in your photos or clips, update headlines, add your website and logo, and match brand colors in seconds. The structured two-column layout and clean typography keep your message clear and inviting for wellness audiences. Perfect for studios, instructors, and course launches across web and social.
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