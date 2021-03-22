Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Online Yoga Slideshow Promo - Original - Poster image

Online Yoga Slideshow Promo

00:25 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 22 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Wellness
Minimal
Flower
1.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your online yoga or meditation classes with a calm, minimal promo. This elegant slideshow blends smooth slide-ins, a subtle floral backdrop, and bold titles to highlight benefits, schedules, pricing, and calls-to-action. Drop in your photos or clips, update headlines, add your website and logo, and match brand colors in seconds. The structured two-column layout and clean typography keep your message clear and inviting for wellness audiences. Perfect for studios, instructors, and course launches across web and social.
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Newest templates
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
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Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Design Community
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