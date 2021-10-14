Spooky Halloween Music Visualizer

Bring your track to life with a chilling Halloween music visualizer. Glide through a foggy forest filled with glowing jack‑o’-lanterns and lurking zombies while an audio‑reactive linear spectrum pulses to the beat. A clean progress bar and optional timer keep listeners engaged, with space for your logo, song and artist titles. Tweak spectrum and UI colors to match your brand and dial in the perfect eerie vibe. Ideal for horror releases, dark ambient, cinematic scores, or spooky playlists.