Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Energy Pattern Vol. 01 - Original - Poster image

Energy Pattern Vol. 01

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
2.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a high‑energy, audio‑reactive visualizer. A neon circular spectrum pulses around your logo while artist and track titles, a progress bar, and an optional timer keep viewers engaged. Customize spectrum and background colors, fine‑tune lens flare accents, and enable beat‑synced scaling for extra impact. Perfect for singles, albums, EPs, labels and channels, this design pairs sleek futuristic visuals with smooth motion for a professional look that fits any genre.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us