Energy Pattern Vol. 01

Showcase your music with a high‑energy, audio‑reactive visualizer. A neon circular spectrum pulses around your logo while artist and track titles, a progress bar, and an optional timer keep viewers engaged. Customize spectrum and background colors, fine‑tune lens flare accents, and enable beat‑synced scaling for extra impact. Perfect for singles, albums, EPs, labels and channels, this design pairs sleek futuristic visuals with smooth motion for a professional look that fits any genre.