Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Pulse Flare Intro - Square

Templates
/
Intro
Square
6-15s
Reflection
Energy
Glow
Flare
Particles
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Pulse Flare Intro - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
8exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Bask in the limelight with an intro that radiates power and precision. Our Pulse Flare Intro template introduces your logo through a surge of pulsating light and entrancing energy waves. Perfect for any formats, customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to align with your brand, ensuring every video starts or ends on a high note.
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Fast Particles Logo Reveal - Square Purple Logo theme video
Fast Particles Logo Reveal - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
8
3
18
Unleash the dynamic energy of your brand with the Fast Particles Logo Reveal. Watch as a flurry of fast and bright particles cascades across the screen, culminating in a dazzling display that unveils your logo with speed and impact. The rapid motion and vibrant colors create a sense of excitement and momentum, leaving a lasting impression on your audience. With its high-energy particle effect, this template is perfect for adding a touch of intensity and modernity to your brand's visual identity.
Dark Explosion Unveil - Square Original Theme theme video
Dark Explosion Unveil - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
9s
6
3
12
Dive into the drama with our Dark Explosion Unveil template and watch your logo burst onto the scene with a bang. Craft a high-impact introduction with customizable dark hues and dynamic explosive effects. This high-energy template is geared towards gaming, tech, or action-themed content but versatile enough to fit any brand story.
Quick Fire Ident - Square Original theme video
Quick Fire Ident - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
10
Set your brand's image ablaze with our captivating Quick Fire Ident template. The thick flames rise to unveil your logo, engulfed in a fiery spectacle. Customize with your tagline and choice of colors to create an indelible impression. Perfect as a standalone splash or an opener for a larger narrative, this template is a furnace of creativity waiting for you.
Fire Silhouette Reveal - Square Original theme video
Fire Silhouette Reveal - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a reveal that's all fire and grit; with our Fire Silhouette Reveal template your logo takes center stage as flames engulf the frame, cresting over a battle-worn floor. Customize with your brand's colors and logo to make this template your own. Whether it's the start of something big or a standalone statement, this template turns up the heat on your video content, ensuring you get noticed on every widescreen platform.
Dark Epic Reveal - Square Original theme video
Dark Epic Reveal - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
10s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's impact with a logo reveal that speaks volumes. The Dark Epic Reveal template is tailored for those who seek drama and elegance in their visual storytelling. Ideal for slideshows, presentations, and commercial use, customize this template with your logo, colors, and text, and prepare for a cinematic uplift that ensnares your audience.
Emergency Flashlight Reveal - Square Original theme video
Emergency Flashlight Reveal - Square
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
2
2
5
Emergency Flashlight Reveal is a stylish template with a dark mood cinematic glowy logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds square opener for your social media. Amaze your audience with this template.
Glossy Light Reveal - Square Original theme video
Glossy Light Reveal - Square
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
4
3
6
Step into the spotlight with a dignified reveal of your logo, scaling down with a stylish wipe transition complemented by polygon-shaped particles. The Glossy Light Reveal template integrates light rays to amplify your brand, culminating in a subtle fade-in of your tagline for that final touch of sophistication. Tailor with your chosen fonts and colors to create a ready-to-publish video that's uniquely yours.
Energy Sphere Reveal - Square Original theme video
Energy Sphere Reveal - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
8s
5
4
7
Unleash an explosion of brand power with your logo taking center stage in a vibrant burst of energy and particles. This Energy Sphere Reveal template isn't just an intro; it's a statement! Personalize with your unique colors and tagline.
