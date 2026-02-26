Youtube intro for cooking channel
Prismatic Intro - Original - Poster image

Prismatic Intro

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Futuristic
Glow
7exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an energetic neon logo reveal. This futuristic opener blends glowing light trails, prismatic color splits, and a sleek vortex build to land your logo front and center. Tweak background and flare hues, adjust logo stroke, and add your tagline for a polished finish. Smooth, fluid motion and a dark backdrop ensure maximum contrast and impact. Ideal for intros and outros across tech, gaming, creative, and corporate content. Load your audio, drop in your logo, and launch a bold, modern identity in seconds.
TippyTop profile image
TippyTop
Edit
