Power Color Split Logo - Horizontal

Launch your brand with a high-impact logo animation powered by neon color streaks, glitch aesthetics, and dramatic chromatic aberration. This energetic reveal sweeps luminous bars across a dark, smoky backdrop to uncover your logo, then settles into a clean centered lock-up with an optional tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, and channel branding, it balances techy polish with bold visual punch. Easily adjust glow, color accents, atmospheric particles, and distortion to match your identity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this slick design delivers a fast, modern and memorable brand moment in seconds.