Power Color Split Logo v2

Make a powerful first impression with a fast, high-energy logo reveal. Neon light trails, RGB split and chromatic aberration streak across a dark, smoky backdrop before locking your brand at center stage. The design feels modern, digital and tech-forward, ideal for intros or outros. Toggle chromatic effects, refine the grid and particles, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Use a logo or text mark, and add or remove a tagline with flexible positioning. Clean, minimal and impactful—this template is built to amplify your brand in seconds.