Colorful Lines Logo Reveal

Make an instant impact with a neon-glow logo reveal that paints your mark in vibrant light trails before settling into a polished 3D finish. This energetic logo animation is perfect as an intro or outro, featuring clean, minimal composition that spotlights your brand. Customize the line colors, choose your font, and add a tagline to complete the look. Lens flares, RGB split accents, and smooth outline reveals deliver a futuristic, premium feel across multiple aspect ratios. Ideal for channels, promos, and brand idents seeking a bold, modern touch.