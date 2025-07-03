Menu
Line Glow Reveal
Created by Moysher
12exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Experience the power of neon with our Line Glow Reveal template. Watch as glowing lines sketch an intricate dance on your screen, leading to the grand reveal of your brand, complete with your logo and tagline. Customize this multipurpose template's fonts and colors to reflect your identity, and publish content that cuts through the noise with its eye-catching presentation.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
14
Present your logo in a stunning showcase of radiant neon lights with our Bright Neon Ident template. Your brand emerges center-screen, its edges twinkling against a grungy backdrop as a glossy sweep of light brings it all to life. Tailor with your own tagline, colors, and fonts, and let this glossy, high-definition video solidify your presence on any platform.
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our Speed Light Rays template. Precision laser animations carve out your logo, layer by intricate layer, before it bursts onto the scene with an electrifying shock wave. This high-definition reveal captures your brand's edge, while full customization of logo, tagline, fonts, and colors lets you dictate the narrative. Perfect for any platform, your polished logo will shine bright, making a memorable impact.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
11
Introduce your brand with a dramatic twist using our cutting-edge Multi Layer Extrusion template. Watch as your logo extrudes in three layers and spins into its final form, accompanied by a glossy light sweep that promises to dazzle viewers. Effortlessly input your tagline, choose fonts and colors to make it uniquely yours, and captivate your audience from the get-go!
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
11
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with the Light Logo Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
8
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
By Moysher
7s
13
3
15
Light up your brand's unveiling with our neon spectacle, perfect for grabbing eyeballs. As light carves your logo, you can almost hear the buzz of the neon before it settles into a sharp, sleek finish. Tinker with your logo, tagline, and neon colors to create a dynamic showcase that fits your brand’s vibe whether it’s the opening act or the whole show.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introducing your logo with a brilliant neon glow and jaw-dropping sharpness, our Fast Neon Flash template brings an ultra high definition experience to your audience. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors, then watch as a luminous light ray and glittering edges transition to a glossy, original logo reveal. Perfect for anywhere you need a high-impact welcome or farewell.
