Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Line Glow Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Neon
Gloss
Glow
Outline
Elegant
Simple
Logo Animation
Minimalist
More details
Line Glow Reveal - Original - Poster image
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
12exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Experience the power of neon with our Line Glow Reveal template. Watch as glowing lines sketch an intricate dance on your screen, leading to the grand reveal of your brand, complete with your logo and tagline. Customize this multipurpose template's fonts and colors to reflect your identity, and publish content that cuts through the noise with its eye-catching presentation.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Bright Neon Ident Original theme video
Bright Neon Ident
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
14
Present your logo in a stunning showcase of radiant neon lights with our Bright Neon Ident template. Your brand emerges center-screen, its edges twinkling against a grungy backdrop as a glossy sweep of light brings it all to life. Tailor with your own tagline, colors, and fonts, and let this glossy, high-definition video solidify your presence on any platform.
Clean Neon Reveal Original theme video
Clean Neon Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
Speed Light Rays Original theme video
Speed Light Rays
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our Speed Light Rays template. Precision laser animations carve out your logo, layer by intricate layer, before it bursts onto the scene with an electrifying shock wave. This high-definition reveal captures your brand's edge, while full customization of logo, tagline, fonts, and colors lets you dictate the narrative. Perfect for any platform, your polished logo will shine bright, making a memorable impact.
Multi Layer Extrusion Original theme video
Multi Layer Extrusion
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
11
Introduce your brand with a dramatic twist using our cutting-edge Multi Layer Extrusion template. Watch as your logo extrudes in three layers and spins into its final form, accompanied by a glossy light sweep that promises to dazzle viewers. Effortlessly input your tagline, choose fonts and colors to make it uniquely yours, and captivate your audience from the get-go!
Light Logo Reveal Original theme video
Light Logo Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
11
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with the Light Logo Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Majestic Rays Reveal Original theme video
Majestic Rays Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
8
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Neon Glow Intro Original theme video
Neon Glow Intro
Edit
By Moysher
7s
13
3
15
Light up your brand's unveiling with our neon spectacle, perfect for grabbing eyeballs. As light carves your logo, you can almost hear the buzz of the neon before it settles into a sharp, sleek finish. Tinker with your logo, tagline, and neon colors to create a dynamic showcase that fits your brand’s vibe whether it’s the opening act or the whole show.
Fast Neon Flash Original theme video
Fast Neon Flash
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introducing your logo with a brilliant neon glow and jaw-dropping sharpness, our Fast Neon Flash template brings an ultra high definition experience to your audience. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors, then watch as a luminous light ray and glittering edges transition to a glossy, original logo reveal. Perfect for anywhere you need a high-impact welcome or farewell.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us