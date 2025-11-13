Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Quantum Portal Intro - Square
Created by KD_motion
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the future of brand intros with our Quantum Portal Intro. Immerse your audience in a digital world of neon ambiance and powerful transitions, forging a connection from the first second. Customize the deep, expressive opening with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a professional and personalized touch. Unveil your brand's identity with a video that's ready to captivate on any display.
Similar templates
Best of KD_motion
By PixBolt
8s
5
3
12
Transport your audience into a realm of wonder with our logo reveal template, where colors and lines intertwine in a resplendent 3D spectacle. This Colorful Lines Reveal template is perfect for any platform needing that wow-factor. Customize the logo, tagline, and a palette of colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your animated masterpiece captivates viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
13
Step into a world where creativity meets clarity with our Sketch Reveal template. Watch as dynamic shapes and lines artfully sketch out your brand’s identity, creating a crisp and modern introduction. Perfect for intros, commercials, and events, this reveal is fully customizable. Add your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to craft a polished, ready-to-publish masterpiece that stands out.
By Goldenmotion
8s
5
3
12
Step into the spotlight with our cinematic Shadow Edge Reveal that brings your logo to life in stunning 3D. With each elegant shadow, witness the gradual emergence of your brand's identity, taking storytelling to breathtaking heights. This reveal is designed for those who seek a dramatic entrance on video platforms. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and captivate your audience with an unveiling that transitions your content from ordinary to extraordinary.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
21
Step into the light and let your brand shine with our revolutionary Glass Line Reveal template. An elegant line traces your logo's contours before it crystallizes into a pristine glass reflection. Finally, your true logo bursts onto the scene with a clarity that captivates. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and publish a video that perfectly reflects your brand's vision.
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introduce your brand's signature with our stunning Abstract Contour Extrusion template, where the logo takes center stage, embraced by its own contours and captivating circular motions. As it rotates to transform into the final, gleaming version, a subtle ripple radiates in the background, inviting your audience to dive into the story you're about to unfold. Customize the colors, fonts, and tagline to make this grand reveal uniquely yours, ready to be the opening note of your next big hit.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help