Analog Glow Reveal - Square
Created by tinomotion
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our Analog Glow Reveal template. As the camera pulls back, immerse yourself in the nostalgia of colorful 35mm filmstrips whirling in motion, culminating in your vibrant logo uniting piece by piece. This retro-inspired template provides a stylish, captivating opening for your videos, perfect for introducing your brand in style on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
10
Take your viewers on a journey through yesteryears with our VHS Reveal. Perfect for any social media platform that favors full-screen, this template lets you tweak fonts and color schemes to match your brand's vibe. Use it to craft a dynamic opening or a stylish outro that leaves a lasting, retro-cool impression.
By S_WorX
11s
4
5
8
Step back in time with a modern twist using our VHS Intro template. Set the stage with your logo and tagline, crafted in a vintage style that pops from the screen. This video is perfect for those who want a nostalgic touch in irresistible clarity. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand, and get ready to captivate audiences with this ready-to-publish retro masterpiece.
By S_WorX
13s
5
5
9
Introduce your brand with a blast from the past, using this versatile Vintage Arcade Intro template. Whether it's a company logo or a special announcement, the retro animation gives your message a timeless appeal. Customization is a snap just add your logo, tagline, and preferred fonts and colors. Create a video that's ready to publish across all full-screen platforms and watch your engagement soar!
By S_WorX
11s
7
5
15
Make a memorable entrance with the classic flair of our Vintage VHS Intro template. This multipurpose opener is fully customizable to reflect your brand's unique palette with your logo and tagline emblazoned in custom fonts and colors. From YouTube intros to Twitter announcements, elevate your visual storytelling and captivate your viewers with a blast from the past that still feels fresh.
By arkadixcore
9s
2
3
14
Turn back the clock for your logo in portrait mode with our VHS Logo template. Perfect for Instagram Stories, TikTok, and Snapchat, this template highlights your brand in an entertaining and retro style while staying fresh and far from dull. With customization at your fingertips, integrate your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a memorable impression.
By tinomotion
10s
9
2
9
Elevate your brand with our Retro Liquid Reveal template. Watch as liquid waves sweep across the screen, revealing your logo in a mesmerizing display. With a touch of nostalgia and an 80s vibe, this multipurpose horizontal video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize it with your logo, colors, and fonts to create a unique visual experience. Get ready to publish a video that captures attention and leaves a lasting impression.
By tinomotion
10s
2
2
3
Old School Cinema Reveal is a stylish template with a vintage 70´s cinema style logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds square opener for your social media. Amaze your audience with this template.
By tinomotion
8s
2
2
6
Infinite Lines Reveal is a stylish template with a vintage 80´s cinema style logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 8 seconds square opener for your social media. Amaze your audience with this template.
