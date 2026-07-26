Grain & Glare - Vertical

Give your brand a raw, cinematic edge with a vertical logo animation drenched in vintage film grain, scratches, and glowing light leaks. This story-ready opener centers your logo and a clean follow-up line, set against warm analog textures and moody gradients. Ideal for intros, outros, and social stories, it’s quick to customize with your mark, message, and colors. The gritty film look and subtle halation create a nostalgic, high-impact vibe that feels both handcrafted and modern—perfect for creators, brands, and studios seeking a distinctive, retro-inspired identity punch.