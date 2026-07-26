Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grain & Glare - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Grain & Glare - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Film Look
Intro
Outro
Film grain
6exports
rating
Give your brand a raw, cinematic edge with a vertical logo animation drenched in vintage film grain, scratches, and glowing light leaks. This story-ready opener centers your logo and a clean follow-up line, set against warm analog textures and moody gradients. Ideal for intros, outros, and social stories, it’s quick to customize with your mark, message, and colors. The gritty film look and subtle halation create a nostalgic, high-impact vibe that feels both handcrafted and modern—perfect for creators, brands, and studios seeking a distinctive, retro-inspired identity punch.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us