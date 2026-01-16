Vintage Pulse Slide 3 - Vertical

Add authentic analog character to your story with a retro split-screen scene featuring film strip borders, VHS overlay, grain, scratches, and gentle light leaks. This cinematic, grunge-tinged motion title delivers a nostalgic pulse without overwhelming your media. Ideal for intros, outros, and brand moments needing vintage texture and warmth. Customize text, colors, and media to fit fashion, lifestyle, music, or film edits. It’s a fast way to achieve a cohesive tape-and-celluloid aesthetic across 16:9 and 9:16 projects.