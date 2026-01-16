Vintage Pulse Slide 6 - Vertical

Bring a tactile, analog feel to your project with a bold motion title. This vintage-inspired slide blends light leaks, film grain, scratches, and torn paper edges with big, readable typography. Drop in your visuals, adjust colors, and curate a duotone mood that fits promos, intros, and cinematic edits. Subtle pulse motion and relaxed pacing keep attention on the headline while framed media adds context. Designed for both horizontal and vertical outputs, it’s a quick, stylish way to set tone and character with a distinctive retro film aesthetic.