Vintage Pulse Slide 1 - Vertical

Craft a striking retro motion title with authentic film look and grunge texture. This single-scene design pairs a bold headline banner with a media area below, enhanced by light leaks, dust, scratches, and subtle pulse motion. The split-screen layout, duotone palette, and camcorder-style viewfinder overlays deliver a cinematic, analog vibe. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, and media for intros, chapter openers, or social edits across widescreen and vertical formats. Perfect for vintage, urban, and editorial projects that need character and clarity in one polished, easy-to-use slide.