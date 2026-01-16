Vintage Pulse Slide 4 - Vertical

Give your footage a timeless, analog feel with a cinematic title overlay. This design layers film grain, light leaks, letterbox bars, and worn edges over your media for authentic vintage texture. A bold headline anchors the scene while subtle UI-inspired accents add character. Customize fonts, text, and colors, and drop in your own video or image for instant mood. The gentle pulse motion keeps the frame alive without distracting from your story—ideal for intros, scene headers, reels, and brand mood pieces.