Vintage Pulse Slide 2 - Vertical

Bring authentic retro character to your next video with a cinematic motion title wrapped in vintage film aesthetics. This design pairs bold, textured typography with analog grain, dust, scratches and soft light leaks for a moody, grunge-infused look. The pacing is calm and pulsing, ideal for intros, title cards, or transitions. Easily customize fonts, colors and media to match your brand or project while keeping the distinctive film strip framing and atmospheric texture intact. A versatile choice for editors seeking a nostalgic, analog feel with modern control.