Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vintage Pulse Slide 2 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Vintage Pulse Slide 2 - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Film Look
Analog
Film strip
Film grain
37exports
rating
Bring authentic retro character to your next video with a cinematic motion title wrapped in vintage film aesthetics. This design pairs bold, textured typography with analog grain, dust, scratches and soft light leaks for a moody, grunge-infused look. The pacing is calm and pulsing, ideal for intros, title cards, or transitions. Easily customize fonts, colors and media to match your brand or project while keeping the distinctive film strip framing and atmospheric texture intact. A versatile choice for editors seeking a nostalgic, analog feel with modern control.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us