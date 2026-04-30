Urban Rush

Create a high‑energy opener that hits hard and gets to the point. This versatile logo intro blends kinetic typography, bold gradients, gritty paper textures and spray‑style scribbles to deliver instant attitude. Mix in your visuals, tweak colors and fonts, and finish strong with a clean logo and web line. Light leaks, grain and stacked panels add momentum, while a typewriter close lands the CTA. Ideal for channel branding, promos, teasers or end stings—anywhere you need bold impact fast. Make it yours in seconds and set the tone for what follows.