Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Grunge Urban Intro - Original - Poster image

Urban Rush

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
Bold
Grunge
Title sequence
8exports
rating
Create a high‑energy opener that hits hard and gets to the point. This versatile logo intro blends kinetic typography, bold gradients, gritty paper textures and spray‑style scribbles to deliver instant attitude. Mix in your visuals, tweak colors and fonts, and finish strong with a clean logo and web line. Light leaks, grain and stacked panels add momentum, while a typewriter close lands the CTA. Ideal for channel branding, promos, teasers or end stings—anywhere you need bold impact fast. Make it yours in seconds and set the tone for what follows.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us