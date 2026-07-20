Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Urban Grunge Opener - Original - Poster image

Paper Riot

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Intro
Grunge
Title sequence
6exports
rating
Make your message hit hard with a punchy urban stomp opener. This template blends bold typography, gritty paper textures, brush strokes, torn‑paper reveals and glitch accents for maximum impact. Showcase multiple clips in dynamic split‑screen panels, then land on a clean logo scene. Fine‑tune brand colors, fonts, and elements, drop in your media and audio, and produce a striking intro or promo in minutes. Perfect for events, campaigns, lifestyle, sports, and music content that demands attention.
Promak profile image
Promak
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Dynamic Sport Media Opener
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:13
Dynamic Sport Media Opener Original theme video
Sport Promo 3
By any_motion
Edit
00:18
Sport Promo 3 Theme 2 theme video
Breaking Urgent News Promo
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:12
Breaking Urgent News Promo Original theme video
Creative Urban Style - Short
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:10
Creative Urban Style - Short Original theme video
Grunge Street Reveal
By Kimchi
Edit
2K
00:11
Grunge Street Reveal Original theme video
Fast Trendy Promo
By re4ee
Edit
00:11
Fast Trendy Promo Original theme video
Grunge Typography Intro
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:08
Grunge Typography Intro Original theme video
Vibrant Intro Magic
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:38
Vibrant Intro Magic Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us