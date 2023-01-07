Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Glitch Urban Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Glitch Urban Slideshow

00:31 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 27 videos · 1 image · 32 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Glitch
Urban
Torn paper
2.1Kexports
rating
Launch a high‑energy urban glitch promo with bold kinetic titles, torn paper transitions, and gritty textures. This modern slideshow blends split‑screen layouts, hazard stripes, light leaks, and film grain for a raw street aesthetic. Drop in your footage, punchy headlines, and brand mark to craft intros, promos, or reels with impact. Designed for quick cuts, rhythmic type, and dynamic panel reveals, it keeps attention from first frame to logo. Flexible colors let you tune the palette from dark moody bases to vibrant accents, while the modular scenes make rearranging effortless.
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Intro
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us