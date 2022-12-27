Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Modern Media Opener - Original - Poster image

Urban Modern Media Opener

00:29 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 1 image · 30 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Urban
Intro
Grunge
Stomp style
2.8Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with an energetic urban opener built on grunge textures, ripped-paper transitions, and bold kinetic typography. This design pairs crumpled paper backdrops and paint splashes with grids, dot matrices and curved line accents for a modern street aesthetic. Use the fast, stomp-like pacing to cut through the noise and showcase your media in layered panels, split screens and centered frames. Ideal for promos, intros, slideshows and social posts, it delivers a high-impact look with dust particles, angular text moves and a punchy final brand lockup. Customize colors, text and media to match your style.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us