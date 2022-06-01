Dynamic Sport Media Opener
00:13 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 20 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
12.3Kexports
Kick off your project with an energetic opener built for speed. This stomp-style promo blends kinetic typography, bold titles, glitch transitions, and gritty grunge textures. Drop in your clips, customize up to twenty text layers, and end with a powerful logo screen. The dark, red-and-white palette, crumpled paper backgrounds, dust, scratches, and dotted panels deliver a modern, edgy feel. Perfect for action reels, training highlights, showreels, or social promos, it’s designed to keep viewers engaged from the first frame.
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