Dynamic Sport Media Opener

Kick off your project with an energetic opener built for speed. This stomp-style promo blends kinetic typography, bold titles, glitch transitions, and gritty grunge textures. Drop in your clips, customize up to twenty text layers, and end with a powerful logo screen. The dark, red-and-white palette, crumpled paper backgrounds, dust, scratches, and dotted panels deliver a modern, edgy feel. Perfect for action reels, training highlights, showreels, or social promos, it’s designed to keep viewers engaged from the first frame.