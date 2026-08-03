Paper Fury

Make a high‑impact opener with ripped‑paper transitions, bold kinetic typography, and gritty textures. This vibrant template blends neon accents, halftone dots, and playful scribbles to deliver a fast, modern title sequence that ends with a clean logo reveal. Easily customize multiple headlines, swap fonts, fine‑tune colors, and drop in your logo to match any brand or campaign. Ideal for intros, teasers, promos, and outros across social, YouTube, and ads. If you need punchy motion, strong type, and eye‑catching collage style, this energetic design gets attention fast.