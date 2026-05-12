Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Paper Pop - Original - Poster image

Paper Pop

00:18 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Intro
Title sequence
Scrapbook
12exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a vibrant collage promo packed with bold typography, torn‑paper transitions, paint splashes, and comic‑inspired details. This energetic opener blends scrapbook and grunge aesthetics with playful hand‑drawn accents to showcase your visuals and headlines, then lands on a clean logo finish. Easily customize multiple text scenes, drop in your photos, tweak colors, and choose fonts to match your identity. Ideal for intros, promos, and punchy title sequences across social, ads, and YouTube.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us