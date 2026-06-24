Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Paper Effect Podcast Intro - Original - Poster image

Cutout Hype

00:21 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 7 videos · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Papercraft
Scrapbook
Podcast
Promo
10exports
rating
Kick off your podcast with a bold, handcrafted opener. This template blends torn‑paper collage visuals, kinetic typography and vibrant color blocks to showcase hosts, headlines and strong calls‑to‑action. Diagonal tape-like banners and textured paper layers create a gritty, modern scrapbook vibe, while energetic motion keeps viewers engaged. Easily customize photos, titles and colors to match your brand, and use the dynamic letter builds to highlight topics or guests. Ideal for podcast intros, promos and teasers, this design delivers a distinctive look that stands out on feeds and instantly sets the tone for your show.
abdullayevmotion profile image
abdullayevmotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of abdullayevmotion
Vibrant Show Starter
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:15
Vibrant Show Starter Original theme video
Ragged Stack 2
By motiondrum
Edit
00:06
Ragged Stack 2 Original theme video
Crazy Motion Title 6
By motiondrum
Edit
00:08
Crazy Motion Title 6 Original theme video
Paper Pop
By abdullayevmotion
Edit
4K
00:18
Paper Pop Original theme video
Trendy Poster 4
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:10
Trendy Poster 4 Original theme video
Hand Drawn Grunge Opener
By VitApSwF
Edit
4K
00:25
Hand Drawn Grunge Opener Original theme video
Collage Stop Motion Intro
By kalinichev
Edit
4K
00:17
Collage Stop Motion Intro Main theme video
Crumpled Paper Slideshow
By onbothsides
Edit
00:24
Crumpled Paper Slideshow Original 2 theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us