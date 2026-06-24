Cutout Hype

Kick off your podcast with a bold, handcrafted opener. This template blends torn‑paper collage visuals, kinetic typography and vibrant color blocks to showcase hosts, headlines and strong calls‑to‑action. Diagonal tape-like banners and textured paper layers create a gritty, modern scrapbook vibe, while energetic motion keeps viewers engaged. Easily customize photos, titles and colors to match your brand, and use the dynamic letter builds to highlight topics or guests. Ideal for podcast intros, promos and teasers, this design delivers a distinctive look that stands out on feeds and instantly sets the tone for your show.