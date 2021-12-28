Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Paper Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Paper Slideshow

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Papercraft
Scrapbook
Promo
Torn paper
946exports
rating
Bring your photos or clips to life with a vibrant torn‑paper slideshow. This scrapbook-style promo layers crumpled paper textures, ripped edges, tape strips, and playful doodle accents around bold, highlighted titles. Smooth tear reveals and staggered motion keep the energy high, while a clean final screen showcases your logo and tagline. Easily swap media, edit text, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for quick promos, teasers, channel openers, or lifestyle reels—this fresh, grungy look turns any story into a standout collage.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us