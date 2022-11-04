Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Grungy Paper Cutout Promo - Original - Poster image

Grungy Paper Cutout Promo

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Papercraft
Bold
Torn paper
3.1Kexports
rating
Showcase offers, styles or announcements with a bold grunge paper cutout aesthetic. This energetic promo blends ripped‑paper transitions, tape strips, scribbles and scratched textures with large, attention‑grabbing typography. Drop in your clips, edit the headlines, tweak colors, and finish on a strong logo screen. Perfect for brand launches, product pushes, playlists, event teasers and social ads when you want a raw, youthful edge. Designed for fast customization and eye‑catching motion, it keeps viewers engaged from the first frame.
motiondrum profile image
motiondrum
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Original
Edit
Original
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 6
Edit
Theme 6
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us