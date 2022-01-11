Grunge Ripped Opener

Create a high-impact opener with ripped paper transitions, bold brush typography and gritty textures. This fast-paced design layers torn panels into a collage, adds red tints over your media, and accents titles with hand-drawn marks and highlights. Swap in your photos or videos, edit headlines, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. It’s perfect for promos, event teasers, channel intros or any content that needs a rugged, modern edge—without the hassle.