Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Ripped Opener - Original - Poster image

Grunge Ripped Opener

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Grunge
Torn paper
Promo
Paper
16.6Kexports
rating
Create a high-impact opener with ripped paper transitions, bold brush typography and gritty textures. This fast-paced design layers torn panels into a collage, adds red tints over your media, and accents titles with hand-drawn marks and highlights. Swap in your photos or videos, edit headlines, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. It’s perfect for promos, event teasers, channel intros or any content that needs a rugged, modern edge—without the hassle.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us