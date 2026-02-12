Collage Stop Motion Intro

Bring your message to life with a playful stop‑motion collage opener. This papercraft template blends scrapbook textures, bold titles, and vibrant Memphis‑style shapes for instant impact. Showcase multiple photos, stack attention‑grabbing headlines, and finish with a clean logo reveal. Ideal for intros, promos, and title sequences, it features energetic motion, sticker‑like frames, and dynamic wipes that keep viewers engaged. Adjust colors, fonts, and media to match your brand in minutes and create a memorable start to any video.