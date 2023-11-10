Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cool Toon Opener - Original - Poster image

Cool Toon Opener

00:27 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 5 images · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Cartoon
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
Memphis
914exports
rating
Make your brand pop with an energetic cartoon opener packed with bold typography, playful Memphis shapes and a gritty paper texture. This template blends flat design, retro vibes and psychedelic swirls into punchy, easy-to-edit scenes. Drop in your photos, update the headlines, and fine-tune colors with intuitive controls. Sticker-style photo cutouts, concentric rings, wavy bands and radial word bursts keep every moment lively. Ideal for promos, intros and title sequences that need personality and punch. Craft a standout opening and export in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us