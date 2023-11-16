Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Abstract Opener - Original - Poster image

Modern Abstract Opener

00:28 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Geometric
Promo
Bold
Slideshow
201exports
rating
Make a striking first impression with a modern abstract opener featuring kinetic typography, geometric shapes, and bold graphic accents. This energetic promo/slideshow flows through multiple scenes, combining smooth slide-ins, staggered builds, and clean flat design for a polished result. Ideal for brand intros, showreels, product teasers, and social media promotions, it blends vibrant and pastel tones with dot grids, bursts, and rounded panels. Easily replace media and edit titles to tailor your message and style. Finish with a clean logo end frame to reinforce your branding and keep viewers engaged from start to finish.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us