Youtube intro for cooking channel
Creative Intro - Colors 1 - Poster image

Creative Intro

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cartoon
Outro
Flat design
10exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful, cartoon logo intro packed with Memphis-style shapes, bold flat graphics, and energetic motion. This vibrant template carries your mark through whimsical mini‑scenes—from character moments to UFO antics—before landing on a clean centered logo hold. Perfect for YouTube intros, outros, and quick brand stingers, it features fully customizable colors and an upbeat, modern vibe. If you want eye‑catching, fun, and unforgettable identity moments, this animation delivers a fast, polished hit that fits creators, brands, and agencies alike.
alex.tantsura profile image
alex.tantsura
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of alex.tantsura
Colors 1
Edit
Colors 1
Colors 2
Edit
Colors 2
Colors 3
Edit
Colors 3
Colors 4
Edit
Colors 4
