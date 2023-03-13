Grunge Podcast Note

Launch your show with a high‑energy grunge promo. This template blends torn paper textures, halftone poster dots, and bold kinetic typography for instant impact. Drop in your show name, episode headline, and supporting caption, then fine‑tune the vibrant palette to match your brand. The headphone motif anchors the audio theme, while clean two‑column layout keeps everything readable. Perfect for podcast intros, outros, and quick social promos, it delivers retro character with modern motion. Fast to edit, easy to brand, and built to grab attention wherever you publish.