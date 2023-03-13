Grunge Podcast Presentation

Launch your show with a punchy grunge podcast intro. This energetic opener blends halftone textures, glitch accents, brush strokes and a bold mic graphic with kinetic titles. Easily customize colors, fonts and backgrounds to fit your brand. Swap in your photos or video, update names and roles, and add your soundtrack. The two-column layout keeps hosts and headlines clear while waveform and equalizer details reinforce the audio vibe. Perfect for podcast and radio intros, promos, and segment openers when you need bold, vibrant character in seconds.