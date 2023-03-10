Grunge Podcast Open

Make a bold first impression with a gritty podcast intro built for impact. This high-energy opener features split-screen host photos, a torn-paper centerpiece, halftone textures, and rhythmic audio accents. Showcase your show name, hosts, and schedule in vibrant, punchy titles and graphic ribbons. Easily tailor colors, fonts, and text to match your brand, then drop in your own photos or video. Perfect for podcast and radio promos, live stream announcements, or episode openers, this grunge design brings character, texture, and attitude to your content in seconds.