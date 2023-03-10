Grunge Podcast Intro

Kick off your podcast or radio show with a high‑energy, grunge‑styled opener. This template blends torn‑paper edges, halftone textures, and vibrant color blocks with a bold split‑screen layout for multiple hosts. Add your show title, schedule, and names using clean label banners. Adjust colors and fonts to match your brand, and drop in your audio. Perfect for social promos and show intros, it delivers punchy motion and clear information in seconds—no advanced editing required.