Grunge Podcast Info

Launch your show with a gritty, high-energy podcast promo. This design features a bold torn-paper column, masking-tape title banner, and a clean “listen on” row for your platform icons. A smartphone and wired earbuds reinforce the audio theme while subtle equalizer accents add motion. Easily update titles, episode details, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, teasers, and channel promos, this vibrant grunge look grabs attention instantly and works across social and streaming platforms.