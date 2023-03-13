Grunge Podcast Date

Launch your show with a bold, grunge podcast promo. A vibrant palette, torn-paper textures, halftone dots, and brush-stroke accents frame your title, hosts, and schedule. Subtle waveform and equalizer bars add audio-reactive energy, while a clean info panel highlights your broadcast time. Easily edit show details and tweak colors to match your brand. Ideal as a promo or intro for episodes, live streams, or radio-style content—fast to customize and designed to grab attention anywhere you publish.