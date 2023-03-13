Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Podcast Date - Original - Poster image

Grunge Podcast Date

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Podcast
Paper
Torn paper
229exports
rating
Launch your show with a bold, grunge podcast promo. A vibrant palette, torn-paper textures, halftone dots, and brush-stroke accents frame your title, hosts, and schedule. Subtle waveform and equalizer bars add audio-reactive energy, while a clean info panel highlights your broadcast time. Easily edit show details and tweak colors to match your brand. Ideal as a promo or intro for episodes, live streams, or radio-style content—fast to customize and designed to grab attention anywhere you publish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us