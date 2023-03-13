Grunge Podcast Promo
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Launch your show in style with a high-energy podcast promo. This bold motion title blends grunge textures, halftone print vibes, and a standout microphone graphic. Animated lightning bolts, waveform lines, and EQ bars add audio-centric flair, perfect for podcast or radio branding. Easily customize headline, fonts, and colors to match your identity and create a striking intro or teaser that hooks listeners fast.