Snap Opener

Kick off your video with a punchy stomp intro built around bold, kinetic typography. This template blends rhythmic title hits, sliding panel reveals, and cinematic light leaks for maximum impact, then lands on a clean logo and tagline. Easily customize headlines, swap images, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for promos, product teasers, events, and channel branding when you need a fast, modern opener that grabs attention and sticks the landing with a strong brand reveal.