Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Trendy Urban Style - Original - Poster image

Trendy Urban Style

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
9.6Kexports
rating
Launch your message with a fast, modern stomp opener. This template blends bold typography, sliding panel reveals, light leaks, dot‑grid textures and a clean centered layout to showcase your content with impact. Ideal for promos, intros, title sequences and quick slideshows, it finishes with a confident logo and tagline reveal. Easily customize text, media, fonts and colors to match your brand and export for social or video platforms. Perfect for dynamic campaigns, product teasers, fashion or lifestyle highlights, and channel branding.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us