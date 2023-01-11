Modern Urban Style - Horizontal

Make an impact with a high-energy urban opener built around bold, kinetic typography, split-screen media, and stylish light leaks. This modern stomp design delivers quick cuts, panel wipes, and cinematic letterbox framing to keep viewers hooked. It’s perfect for promos, teasers, trailers, and event highlights. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media, then wrap with a clean logo and tagline end card. Use it to elevate action, fashion, or lifestyle content with confident motion, vibrant gradients, and a polished finish.