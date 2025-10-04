32 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
10videos
1image
14texts
2fonts
1audio
Create a dynamic and stylish story with our Urban Modern Opener template. This bold opener features sleek transitions and modern typography to keep viewers glued to the screen. Perfect for high-impact promos, event trailers, and social media content, this template lets you customize text, colors, and media to match your brand's vibe. Show off your content with energy and style in a video.
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Artstyle