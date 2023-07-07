Broken Glass Background

Create a mesmerizing scene with a 3D shattered glass animated background. Floating shards drift through a dark, cinematic space while lens flares and light rays add refined sparkle. Customize glass, background and glint colors, toggle glow, and fine‑tune the look to match your brand. This elegant, glossy design is perfect behind titles, logos, gameplay, streams, or promos where you want depth without distraction. Smooth, relaxed motion makes it ideal for looping visuals, introspective ambience, or premium content. Elevate your videos with a polished, atmospheric backdrop that shines in any aspect ratio.