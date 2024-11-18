en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Cyber Neon Reveal
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by TippyTop
13exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Ignite the future of your brand with the Cyber Neon Reveal. Watch as radiant streams of neon light weave and pulse through a futuristic grid, culminating in the grand unveiling of your logo. Each glowing line reflects the energy and innovation of your brand, converging in a stunningly modern presentation. Personalize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a bold and electrifying identity that shines in the digital age.
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
By Tikhiy
8s
4
3
15
Flashback to the vibrant 80's with this fun, ready-to-publish Deep Retro Wave Reveal video template. Tailor your logo reveal with neon colors and bold text effects that shout retro flair. Whether it's a film intro, a product review, or a YouTube sensation, hit play on a customization-friendly opener that's all about nostalgia and spunk.
By themediastock
10s
5
3
7
Circuit Logo Reveal - Horizontal is a high-tech opener featuring an abstract representation of a motherboard and stylish electric circuits. Show your business is about ingenuity, innovation and precision. Brand any company video with this unique logo or text animation and help your marketing team release new products, promote new features, do product reviews, testimonials, presentations, and more. Perfect intro video for any tech-related content.
By bbpixel
12s
7
3
13
Is this cool and unique logo animation your new intro? It takes only a few clicks to try it and you can test everything for free! Our Neon Stroke Logo Reveal is a dark and cinematic animation with a cyberpunk vibe where the outlines of your logo are animated with bright neon strokes.
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
7
Tech Pieces Logo is a hi-tech and futuristic animation. 3D cubes dynamically animate and rotate, whilst carrying a small piece of your logo. The cubes assemble in the center accompanied by neon flashes and rays of light, that light up to reveal your logo. Create your version in just a few clicks!
By mocarg
11s
4
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
By Shoeeb
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
By Tikhiy
8s
4
3
15
Captivate your audience from the get-go with the bursting hues of our Color Chrome Reveal template. Tailor the colors to match your brand for an intro that resonates consistency and creativity. Your logo and tagline seamlessly take the spotlight in this cinematic reveal. Make a splash on every platform with a video that's not just seen, but remembered and celebrated.
By tinomotion
10s
6
3
8
Deep Glow Reveal is a stylish template with a colorful glowy logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder and 1 text placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Menu
Templates
Solutions