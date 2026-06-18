Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The First Descendent Bunny Intro - Original - Poster image

Ultimate Descendant Bunny

00:13 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
Futuristic
Logo animation
Intro
12exports
rating
Launch your channel with a cinematic sci‑fi intro built for gaming and tech brands. This high‑energy 3D design features a hero character, electrifying lightning effects, and bold titles leading into a slick logo reveal. Customize text, colors, glow, and energy trails to match your identity, and use it as an intro or outro across videos and streams. Perfect for esports teams, creators, and tech content looking to add impact and polish. Make your brand entrance unforgettable with next‑level visuals and fast, dynamic motion.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
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