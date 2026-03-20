Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Forgotten Broadcast Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Forgotten Broadcast Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
CRT screen
3D motion graphics
10exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a retro CRT lyric video that feels warm and nostalgic. This 3D scene places your track on a vintage monitor in a sunny meadow, complete with drifting butterflies and soft sky. Add synced lyrics, show a responsive spectrum, and customize fonts, colors, and scene style. Beat‑reactive motion and gentle camera drift keep the vibe chill while your logo and author info stay present. Ideal for singles, album drops, and channel content, this audio‑driven visualizer makes your music look as good as it sounds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us